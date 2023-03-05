Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: High Fire Danger Sunday Prompts First Alert Weather Day

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. for the Front Range and portions of the eastern plains. This includes: Denver, Boulder and Lamar. 

The CBS Colorado First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day for the high fire danger.  

Parts of southern Colorado are under a High Wind Warning through Sunday evening. Winds could gust as high as 70 miles per hour. 

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Monday morning. Travel could be difficult with blowing and drifting snow. 

Looking ahead, it will be a cold week! Monday daytime highs will cool off into the low 40s. Starting Tuesday daytime highs drop to the 30s with a chance for light snow. 

