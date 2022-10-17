Colorado Weather: Frost and Freeze Alert For Monday Morning

DENVER(CBS)- Skies are clearing over Colorado in the wake of the cold front that dropped temperatures and clouded up our skies this weekend. With the clearing skies a cold morning is on the way to kick off Monday. We have a First Alert Weather Day in place for a Frost Advisory for the Denver Metro Area and a Freeze Advisory for many others.

Credit: CBS4

A Frost Advisory is issued for temperatures that may drop between 36 to 32 degrees. Just above freezing. A Freeze Warning is issued for temperatures that will drop down below 32 to 28 degrees. A Hard Freeze Warning would be for low temperatures dropping colder than 28 degrees.

The Frost Advisory for the Denver Metro area runs from midnight to 9am on Monday.

The Freeze Warning runs from midnight to 9am Monday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Greeley, Frederick, Deer Trail and Castle Rock out over all of the northeastern and central plains.

