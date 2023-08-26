Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Flash Flood Watch thru Saturday morning

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Friday soak down rolls into start of weekend
Friday soak down rolls into start of weekend 03:34

Our triple whammy of monsoon and Harold moisture along with a late summer cold front continues to soak Colorado and the Denver metro area.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Denver metro area, Front Range, eastern plains and burn scars in the northern mountains thru Saturday morning.

By late afternoon, areas in and around the Denver metro area have seen steady, soaking amounts. Anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a little over a half inch of rain. The heavier rain has been in northeastern Colorado from Morgan into Washington counties especially. Some areas have seen 1 to nearly 6 inches of rain from Friday's thunderstorms.

In the Brush area of Morgan County some roads have been washed out because of heavy rainfall.

Saturday will be a bit drier than Friday. There is will be morning clouds and a few isolated showers early on.

By midday, sunshine should start to break thru and help to heat up temps and build up a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Highs will warm up a bit but, still be very comfortable for the entire weekend. With mostly 70s and low 80s over the mountains and eastern plains. The western Slope will start warming again with 80s to near 90 for afternoon highs.

Sunday will be just a bit warmer with scattered afternoon t-storms.

Dave Aguilera
