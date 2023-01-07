Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Easy going weekend before next weeks rain/snow mix

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Easy going January weekend with cold mix next week
Easy going January weekend with cold mix next week 03:17

DENVER(CBS)-  Our first full weekend of January is looking good. After a few morning clouds and a few flurries on the far northeastern plains sunshine should become the rule for most as Saturday afternoon moves along.

There is a ridge of high pressure that will keep the next few days calm into the start of next week. Temperatures across eastern Colorado should warm up a bit as well. 

We are watching a few systems off the coast of California as we speak. One wave will create lots of rain and mountain snow for the west coast states again this weekend.

The one that will effect Colorado though is still well out in the Pacific and not expected to bring moisture back to our region until Wednesday and Thursday.

