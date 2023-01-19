Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Dry Thursday before next chance for snow

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Snow storm moves out with a break in the action on Thursday
Snow storm moves out with a break in the action on Thursday 03:26

DENVER(CBS)-  Our wet Wednesday snow storm is history. But, not before dumping the biggest January snow since 1992. Officially, as of 5pm Wednesday 9.1 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport.

ashton-misc-9.png
Credit: CBS4

Other amounts around the region ranged from 5.5 inches in Downtown Denver to 

snow-totals.png
Credit: CBS4

We will have a break in the action on Thursday with a mostly sunny start over eastern Colorado with increasing high clouds by afternoon.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

High temperatures will still be on the cool side with 30s and 40s east. In the mountains and west temps will be in the 30s and 20s.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
metro-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Another snow maker is already pushing into the west coast. This one will track further south than Wednesday's storm.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Snow amounts will be light for the metro area at most less than an inch. The bullseye for Friday might be southeastern Colorado for the heaviest snow amounts.

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 11:09 PM

First published on January 18, 2023 / 11:09 PM

