Colorado Weather: Denver Breaks Record High
DENVER(CBS)- Our weekend heatwave was strong enough to smash Denver's all time recorded record high for Saturday. The old record was 98 degrees set in just last year in 2021. At 3:05 pm the high temperature at Denver International Airport managed to zoom up to 100 degrees!
The record for Sunday is 101 degrees and the high at Denver International Airport may make it to 100 degrees rather easily.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.