Colorado Weather: Denver Breaks Record High

DENVER(CBS)- Our weekend heatwave was strong enough to smash Denver's all time recorded record high for Saturday. The old record was 98 degrees set in just last year in 2021. At 3:05 pm the high temperature at Denver International Airport managed to zoom up to 100 degrees!

Credit: CBS4

The record for Sunday is 101 degrees and the high at Denver International Airport may make it to 100 degrees rather easily.