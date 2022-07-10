Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Denver Breaks Record High

By Dave Aguilera

CBS Colorado

DENVER(CBS)-  Our weekend heatwave was strong enough to smash Denver's all time recorded record high for Saturday. The old record was 98 degrees set in just last year in 2021. At 3:05 pm the high temperature at Denver International Airport managed to zoom up to 100 degrees!

The record for Sunday is 101 degrees and the high at Denver International Airport may make it to 100 degrees rather easily.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 3:36 PM

