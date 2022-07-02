Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Daily Storms And Warmer Temps

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Daily Afternoon And Evening Showers And Storms Thru the 4th
DENVER(CBS)-  Our summer monsoon flow continues to keep a supply of moisture pumping into the Rockies thru the middle of next week. 

dave-satellite-radar3.png
Credit: CBS4

As a result we have a daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms scattered across Colorado thru Independence Day. Saturday will see mostly clear skies across the state to start the weekend. By, afternoon with the heat of the day scattered storms will pop in the mountains and track over the eastern plains late in the afternoon.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

More moisture will be available in Sunday's southerly surge. This will bring in clouds across the mountains and Front Range by the lunch hour with showers and thunderstorms developing soon after. So a better chance of storms will come to town on Sunday.

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

If you are going to Independence Eve on Sunday at Civic Center Park in Downtown Denver count on a chance for scattered storms early with thing clearing out by fireworks time.

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

Monday the 4th will be a little drier. But, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s there will be enough heat over eastern Colorado for a few late day storms to kick off.

day-3.png
Credit: CBS4

 Mountains temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s with the same threat of late day showers and storms. 

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on July 1, 2022 / 8:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

