Colorado Weather: Daily Storms And Warmer Temps

DENVER(CBS)- Our summer monsoon flow continues to keep a supply of moisture pumping into the Rockies thru the middle of next week.

As a result we have a daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms scattered across Colorado thru Independence Day. Saturday will see mostly clear skies across the state to start the weekend. By, afternoon with the heat of the day scattered storms will pop in the mountains and track over the eastern plains late in the afternoon.

More moisture will be available in Sunday's southerly surge. This will bring in clouds across the mountains and Front Range by the lunch hour with showers and thunderstorms developing soon after. So a better chance of storms will come to town on Sunday.

If you are going to Independence Eve on Sunday at Civic Center Park in Downtown Denver count on a chance for scattered storms early with thing clearing out by fireworks time.

Monday the 4th will be a little drier. But, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s there will be enough heat over eastern Colorado for a few late day storms to kick off.

Mountains temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s with the same threat of late day showers and storms.