Colorado weather: Cooler and wetter for the weekend

Colorado weather: Mild through the mid-week, with big changes arriving by the weekend

Tuesday will be slightly cooler thanks to a cold front. Daytime high temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than Monday, but still above normal by 5 degrees. Daytime highs will reach into the 70s. Tuesday night a freeze watch is in place for portions of the Eastern Plains where temperatures could drop as low as 30 degrees. Patchy frost is possible on the plains by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday daytime highs will warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be breezy, warm, and dry on Wednesday and Thursday creating fire danger concerns. By this weekend, we will see a significant pattern shift, bringing more fall-like conditions for Saturday and Sunday. There's a chance for rain showers for the plains, a rain/snow mix for the foothills, and snow for the mountains. In addition to the much-needed moisture, temperatures will drop below normal with daytime highs dropping into the low-50s on Saturday.