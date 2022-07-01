Colorado Weather: Cooler Friday With Another Round Of Storms

DENVER(CBS)- A cold front is slowly working across the state Thursday night into Friday. This will clear skies out across northern Colorado by morning and drop temperatures by a few more degrees.

Clearing air behind cold front on Thursday night. Credit: CBS4

By afternoon temperatures should warm enough to get showers and thunderstorms going in the mountains first and then across the eastern plains.

Thunderstorms will again fire up Friday afternoon. Credit: CBS4

Some of the late day storms over the extreme eastern part of Colorado may be severe with gusty winds up to 60 mph and the possibility of 1 inch diameter hail.

Severe thunderstorms may develop late in the day for part of eastern Colorado. Credit: CBS4

Heading into the weekend there will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and plains each day. Highs east will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with mostly 70s in the mountains.

CBS4 is putting together a great show for Independence Eve on Sunday night. Credit: CBS4

If you are going to Independence Eve at Civic Center Park on Sunday night there is a chance for storms early in the evening.

Only about a 20% chance for early evening storms on the 4th of July. Credit: CBS4

On the Fourth of July, (Monday). you can expect highs near 90 in the Denver metro area with a slight chance for a late day storm.