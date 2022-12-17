Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Cool weekend before Arctic blast next week

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Not as cold this weekend with Arctic cold next week
Not as cold this weekend with Arctic cold next week 03:08

DENVER(CBS)-  Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. 

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-day-2-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.

day-12.png
Credit: CBS4

The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! 

na-temp-forecast-contour-only.png
Credit: CBS4

This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!

day-13.png
Credit: CBS4

Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 9:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

