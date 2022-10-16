Colorado Weather: Cool shot takes over our weekend

DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday.

Credit: CBS4

Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.

There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.

The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above freezing for many across the lower elevations for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Many temperatures in the foothills and in the mountains will drop near to below freezing into Sunday morning.

Sunday will begin with lots of cloud cover over the state. In addition to the the cloud cover from the cold front there is a cut-off low over Arizona that will push cloud cover and a few showers into the southern half of the state.

By Sunday afternoon northern Colorado including Denver and Front Range will see clearing skies. While, the southern half of the state will stay shrouded in clouds and a few showers thru Sunday night.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be even cooler for across the region.

Low temps will take a dive on Sunday night with a Freeze Watch already in place Sunday night thru Monday morning over more than half of the eastern plains. Fort Collins, Greely and Castle Rock are included. The Denver metro area at this time is not included.

