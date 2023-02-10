Colorado Weather: Cold Thursday morning before warming trend

After a windy Wednesday things should be calming down and warming up as we get closer to the weekend. Some of the peak wind gusts managed to almost make it to 50 mph on Wednesday including Denver.

Credit: CBS4

The winds have calmed down considerably heading into Thursday as the latest cold blast slowly moves away from the state.

Credit: CBS4

With the clearing skies Thursday morning will be very cold with many single digits and low teens across the eastern plains and below zero in the mountains to start the day.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Thursday will be mostly sunny across the state with warmer temperatures around Denver and the Front Range. Other areas of the state will be a little warmer but, not as dramatic as the Denver metro area.

Credit: CBS4

Dry weather will hold on thru Valentines Day with temps mostly in the upper 40s for the Mile High City and surrounding suburbs. The Next Big Thing may be a snow storm next Wednesday. The specific numbers are likely to change but, some of the early forecast models are showing a chance for 3 to 7 inches in the metro area and heavier snow in the mountains.

Credit: CBS4