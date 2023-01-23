Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Cold start to week with a little snow

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Light snow and cold for Monday morning
We have a cold front and a southern storm system that will bring in a change for Monday that will include a little light snow for the morning drive.

The storm system will track to far south to bring in significant snow over the area. With the bullseye for the heaviest accumulations being over southwestern areas of the state.

We have First Alert Weather Day posted for the change in the cold temperatures and the light snow that may make roads slick for the morning drive.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the parts of the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado thru Monday afternoon for some areas to see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Snow amounts will be very light with less than a half inch overnight Sunday and another possible half inch during the morning drive.

Temperatures across the state will start in the teens and single digits across the eastern plains and even colder in the mountains.

Highs on Monday statewide will be in the 20s and 30s only.

The storm system should move on Tuesday but, behind it there will be a rush of colder air with moisture for more snow on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Dave Aguilera
First published on January 22, 2023 / 9:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

