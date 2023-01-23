Colorado Weather: Cold start to week with a little snow

We have a cold front and a southern storm system that will bring in a change for Monday that will include a little light snow for the morning drive.

Credit: CBS4

The storm system will track to far south to bring in significant snow over the area. With the bullseye for the heaviest accumulations being over southwestern areas of the state.

Credit: CBS4

We have First Alert Weather Day posted for the change in the cold temperatures and the light snow that may make roads slick for the morning drive.

Credit: CBS4

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the parts of the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado thru Monday afternoon for some areas to see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Credit: CBS4

Snow amounts will be very light with less than a half inch overnight Sunday and another possible half inch during the morning drive.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures across the state will start in the teens and single digits across the eastern plains and even colder in the mountains.

Credit: CBS4

Highs on Monday statewide will be in the 20s and 30s only.

Credit: CBS4

The storm system should move on Tuesday but, behind it there will be a rush of colder air with moisture for more snow on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Credit: CBS4