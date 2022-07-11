Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Cold front has a little heat relief

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Brief relief from the heat on the way
Brief relief from the heat on the way 03:26

DENVER(CBS)-  After a sweltering weekend of a 100 degree record on Saturday and Sunday coming in just one degree away from tying the record with 101 degrees it is time for some heat relief.

record-temperature-warm-2.png
Credit: CBS4

We have a cold front pushing into eastern Colorado from Wyoming for Monday. 

kcnc-weather1.png
Credit: CBS4

This will cool temperatures over eastern Colorado by as much as 10 to 15 degrees for many. The mountains and western parts of the state will not see the effects of the cool down.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
fr-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Along with the surge of cooler are monsoon moisture is still pushing northward. So with the heat of the day there will be scattered thunderstorms across the state expected by Monday afternoon.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Some of the storms in southeast parts of the state may see severe storms with the chance for at least 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Unfortunately, the relief will not last long. Starting on Tuesday another ridge of hot high pressure re-forms and builds thru next weekend.

jet-stream-forecast2.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on July 10, 2022 / 7:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.