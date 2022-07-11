Colorado Weather: Cold front has a little heat relief

Brief relief from the heat on the way

DENVER(CBS)- After a sweltering weekend of a 100 degree record on Saturday and Sunday coming in just one degree away from tying the record with 101 degrees it is time for some heat relief.

We have a cold front pushing into eastern Colorado from Wyoming for Monday.

This will cool temperatures over eastern Colorado by as much as 10 to 15 degrees for many. The mountains and western parts of the state will not see the effects of the cool down.

Along with the surge of cooler are monsoon moisture is still pushing northward. So with the heat of the day there will be scattered thunderstorms across the state expected by Monday afternoon.

Some of the storms in southeast parts of the state may see severe storms with the chance for at least 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.

Unfortunately, the relief will not last long. Starting on Tuesday another ridge of hot high pressure re-forms and builds thru next weekend.

