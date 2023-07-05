Colorado weather: Cloudy, cool with possible showers and thunderstorms

It will be cloudy and cooler today with daytime highs only in the mid-60s with scattered storms developing this afternoon and this evening.

CBS

The greatest weather hazard today should be heavy rain and flash flooding, but hail to at least 1.5 inch is also possible. At this time, with the cool and mostly cloudy conditions it looks like only showers and non-severe thunderstorms for the Denver metro area north, but south of Denver in Douglas, Elbert and Jefferson counties we have a better chance to see some of the storms turn severe.

CBS

Tomorrow temperatures will climb to 80 degrees which is still about 10 degrees below normal with another chance for afternoon showers and storm.

CBS