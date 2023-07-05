Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: Cloudy, cool with possible showers and thunderstorms

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Cooler temperatures with another round of storms this afternoon & evening
Colorado weather: Cooler temperatures with another round of storms this afternoon & evening 02:06

It will be cloudy and cooler today with daytime highs only in the mid-60s with scattered storms developing this afternoon and this evening. 

The greatest weather hazard today should be heavy rain and flash flooding, but hail to at least 1.5 inch is also possible. At this time, with the cool and mostly cloudy conditions it looks like only showers and non-severe thunderstorms for the Denver metro area north, but south of Denver in Douglas, Elbert and Jefferson counties we have a better chance to see some of the storms turn severe.

Tomorrow temperatures will climb to 80 degrees which is still about 10 degrees below normal with another chance for afternoon showers and storm. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 7:30 AM

