Colorado weather: Chance for showers on Mother's Day

Today daytime highs will be in the low 60s for the Denver metro area. An isolated shower or two is possible, mainly after 3 PM. If you do get a passing rain shower today it will be light. In the mountains, we have a better chance to see rain and snow showers this afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation is expected today with an inch of snow possible overnight in Summit County.

Overnight, temperature will be in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We will have mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered rain showers.

Looking ahead to Mother's Day, it will be slightly cooler in the mid 50s with scattered rain showers for the Front Range.

Next week, temperatures will return to the 70s with a chance for scattered showers each afternoon.

