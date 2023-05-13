Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado weather: Chance for showers on Mother's Day

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Showers, storms for Mother's Day
Denver weather: Showers, storms for Mother's Day 02:45

Today daytime highs will be in the low 60s for the Denver metro area. An isolated shower or two is possible, mainly after 3 PM. If you do get a passing rain shower today it will be light. In the mountains, we have a better chance to see rain and snow showers this afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation is expected today with an inch of snow possible overnight in Summit County. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Overnight, temperature will be in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We will have mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered rain showers. 

next-12-hrs-rain-pop.png
CBS

Looking ahead to Mother's Day, it will be slightly cooler in the mid 50s with scattered rain showers for the Front Range.

mothers-day.png
CBS

Next week, temperatures will return to the 70s with a chance for scattered showers each afternoon. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.