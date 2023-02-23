Colorado weather: Bitter cold continues

We have declared Thursday morning a First Alert Weather Day due to the dangerous cold. Wind chill readings Thursday morning will range from -15 to -25 below zero.

The combination of wind and cold temperatures has prompted a Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 am Thursday for the Denver metro area including Fort Collins, Loveland, Raymer, and Briggsdale. A Wind Chill Warning is also in effect through 9am Thursday for portions of the eastern plains including: Burlington, Julesburg, and Holyoke. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Friday we will finally climb above freezing, but it will still be chilly with daytime high temperatures only in the 30s throughout the metro area.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be much warmer with daytime highs in the 50s!

