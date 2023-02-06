Colorado Weather: After a five day break, snow returns to the mountains this week and mostly misses Denver

Colorado's longest stretch without snow in a month ended Sunday night when snow retuned to the mountains. Denver and the Front Range will experience nothing more than wind and a few flurries on Monday.

Some ski areas reported a half foot of snow through early Monday morning with another 2-4 inches of snow expected through Monday evening for resorts like Steamboat.

Snow reports from Colorado's ski areas Sunday night. CBS

For Denver and the Front Range, it will be breezy at times as the cold front responsible for the mountain snow moves overhead in the morning. The combination of a lack of moisture and an unfavorable storm track means the metro area should get nothing more than occasional flurries on Monday. Instead it will stay mostly cloudy around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with colder temperatures compared to the weekend when some metro neighborhoods reached 60 degrees on Saturday.

CBS

Sunny and dry weather will return to most of Colorado on Tuesday but it will not last long.

Another cold front will arrive late Wednesday bringing snow back to the mountains and another "chance" for snow at lower elevations. At this time, it appears the best chance for snow outside of the mountains will be Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Any accumulation at lower elevations will be minor with areas along the Palmer Divide from Castle Rock and Monument east to Limon and Black Forest possibly getting 1-3 inches. No snow accumulation is expected around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The mountains should get another 3-6 inches for late Wednesday through early Thursday.

CBS

Drier weather will then return from Thursday afternoon through Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal for the middle of February.