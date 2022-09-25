Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: A tad cooler for first Sunday of Fall

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

A little cooler for the first fall Sunday
A little cooler for the first fall Sunday 04:43

DENVER(CBS)-  Our first Sunday of Fall will be a little cooler with the passage of an overnight front that will cool temperatures across the eastern plains. The front is very dry, so, other than a few afternoon clouds skies should remain mostly sunny for most.

extra.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures across the eastern plains will be in the 70s with 70s and 60s in the mountains. Western Colorado will see highs rise into the 70s and 80s.

co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Comfortably cool temperatures will be the rule across the Denver metro area as well.

metro-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

By Monday another shift in the temperature profile takes place with a high pressure ridge pushing thru the Rockies. A nice early Fall warming trend brings back 80 degree temperatures across the Denver metro area thru Thursday.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

The next big thing in the moisture department will move thru late Thursday into Friday with as a northern trough helps a cold front to drop temps a bit and open the door for a chance for afternoon showers to pop up by the end of the week ahead.

jet-stream-forecast2.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 8:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.