Colorado Weather: A tad cooler for first Sunday of Fall

DENVER(CBS)- Our first Sunday of Fall will be a little cooler with the passage of an overnight front that will cool temperatures across the eastern plains. The front is very dry, so, other than a few afternoon clouds skies should remain mostly sunny for most.

Temperatures across the eastern plains will be in the 70s with 70s and 60s in the mountains. Western Colorado will see highs rise into the 70s and 80s.

Comfortably cool temperatures will be the rule across the Denver metro area as well.

By Monday another shift in the temperature profile takes place with a high pressure ridge pushing thru the Rockies. A nice early Fall warming trend brings back 80 degree temperatures across the Denver metro area thru Thursday.

The next big thing in the moisture department will move thru late Thursday into Friday with as a northern trough helps a cold front to drop temps a bit and open the door for a chance for afternoon showers to pop up by the end of the week ahead.

