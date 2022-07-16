Colorado Weather: A little less heat with a few storms

A little less heat with a few storms

A little less heat with a few storms

A little less heat with a few storms

DENVER(CBS)- Slightly cooler air has moved into eastern Colorado. Not a huge change but, may cut the heat by a few degrees from Friday's high temperatures. For example, Denver's high Friday was 96 degrees and Saturday's high may wind up around 92 degrees.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Overall, the air over Colorado will be slightly drier than Friday as well. This will slow down the development of heavy thunderstorms somewhat.

So although, there are thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday afternoon the trend is for fewer and weaker storms to develop.

Credit: CBS4

Even with that scenario we still have to watch all burn scar areas for possible flooding if those spots see a thunderstorm.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Starting on Sunday our thermal high pressure ridge ramps up again sending temperatures soaring for several days.

Many more 100 degree temperatures will be popping up around the state. Sunday will see 90's around Denver and the Front Range with triple digits in SE Colorado.

Credit: CBS4

Monday will be the hottest day of the week ahead. CBS4 has a possible First Alert Weather Day posted for triple digit heat to start the week.

Credit: CBS4

There is a chance the National Weather Service may issue a heat advisory for Monday.

Credit: CBS4