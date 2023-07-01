Colorado weather: 4th of July forecast

Much drier, much warmer, and much sunnier weather will take over for the weekend. The chance for late day thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday is only 10 to 20 percent.

We are not expecting severe weather today, but Sunday we have a marginal risk for severe weather for the Denver metro area and portions of the eastern plains. The main threat is hail up to an inch.

Daytime highs will be in the low 80s today and mid 80s tomorrow.

A similar chance will continue on Monday including for Independence Eve.

Then a better chance for thunderstorms should return for the Fourth of July on Tuesday. A cold front moves in on Wednesday brining a better chance for rain and dropping temperatures into the low 70s.

