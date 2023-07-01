Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: 4th of July forecast

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Warm and dry start to the holiday weekend
Colorado weather: Warm and dry start to the holiday weekend 02:26

Much drier, much warmer, and much sunnier weather will take over for the weekend. The chance for late day thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday is only 10 to 20 percent. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

We are not expecting severe weather today, but Sunday we have a marginal risk for severe weather for the Denver metro area and portions of the eastern plains. The main threat is hail up to an inch.   

spc-day-2.png
CBS

Daytime highs will be in the low 80s today and mid 80s tomorrow. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

A similar chance will continue on Monday including for Independence Eve.

independence-eve.png
CBS

Then a better chance for thunderstorms should return for the Fourth of July on Tuesday. A cold front moves in on Wednesday brining a better chance for rain and dropping temperatures into the low 70s. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 8:24 AM

