Denver weather: Daytime highs to climb into upper 40s

By Callie Zanandrie

The dry and quiet weather in Colorado will continue through the rest of your weekend and into early next week.

Sunday will be slightly warmer in the Denver metro area with daytime highs climbing into the upper 40s. We will have sunny skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures do start to warm a bit as we head toward Thanksgiving. A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days bringing temperatures in the 50s, which is around average for this time of year.

Wednesday night a cold front will move through the state bringing a chance of snow to the mountains. At this point it looks like we should stay dry across the lower elevations and the eastern plains.

Thanksgiving will be the coolest day of the week with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Black Friday we start to warm up and temperatures will climb into the low 60s by next weekend.