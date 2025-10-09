Colorado warms up Thursday before rain expected over the weekend

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine on Thursday across Colorado's Front Range, as clouds will increase throughout the day and hang around for Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 80s for the Denver metro area, a mix of 60s and 70s for the mountains, and the hot spot in the state will be the far southeastern corner with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The mountains started picking up some rain showers early Thursday morning and the light rain will continue for the day. Overnight Thursday into Friday, the moisture increases, some coming from Tropical Storm Priscilla. Expect rain showers and some thunderstorms Friday through the afternoon on Saturday.

As a result of all the expected rain, a Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday evening and continues through the afternoon on Saturday for southwestern Colorado. This includes the area just south of Grand Junction down to the Four Corners, east to Pagosa Springs.

On Friday, temperatures slowly begin to cool with highs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the 70s, then drop into the 60s next week. While there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm for the Denver metro area on Thursday and Saturday, the best chance is Friday afternoon and evening. And that chance is still low, around 20%.

