Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado sees a warm Sunday ahead of workweek cooldown

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Dayle Cedars

/ CBS Colorado

Enjoy the warmer temperatures on Sunday because Colorado's workweek is going to be a lot cooler. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the metro area, with a mix of 50s and 60s in the mountains. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

If you are heading to the Broncos game at Empower Field this afternoon, the weather will be pleasant. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s to right about 70 degrees throughout. The clouds will build so there won't be a huge amount of sunshine by the end of the game. 

broncos.png
CBS

There will be a little breeze during the game; however, it will be dry. The wet weather arrives later Sunday and stays to the west in the higher elevations. The northern mountains have the best chance for some rain and snow. Accumulation will be light. The rain and snow will continue through the first half of Monday, with the snow staying in the mountains. There is a 20% chance a rain shower or two will slide into the metro area, with a better chance for rain on the eastern plains. 

Make sure you grab a jacket as you head out the door on Monday and especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures take a 20-degree drop from Sunday to Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 60s across the Front Range. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

On Tuesday, temperatures drop into the low 50s. 

extended-am.png
CBS

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue