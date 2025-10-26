Colorado sees a warm Sunday ahead of workweek cooldown

Enjoy the warmer temperatures on Sunday because Colorado's workweek is going to be a lot cooler. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the metro area, with a mix of 50s and 60s in the mountains.

If you are heading to the Broncos game at Empower Field this afternoon, the weather will be pleasant. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s to right about 70 degrees throughout. The clouds will build so there won't be a huge amount of sunshine by the end of the game.

There will be a little breeze during the game; however, it will be dry. The wet weather arrives later Sunday and stays to the west in the higher elevations. The northern mountains have the best chance for some rain and snow. Accumulation will be light. The rain and snow will continue through the first half of Monday, with the snow staying in the mountains. There is a 20% chance a rain shower or two will slide into the metro area, with a better chance for rain on the eastern plains.

Make sure you grab a jacket as you head out the door on Monday and especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures take a 20-degree drop from Sunday to Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 60s across the Front Range.

On Tuesday, temperatures drop into the low 50s.