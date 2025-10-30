Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado faces a warm and dry outlook in the drought forecast

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's drought conditions remain mostly steady, with extreme and severe drought levels unchanged across the state.

6-10day-temp-outlook.png
CBS

However, portions of Costilla, Las Animas, and Huerfano counties in southern Colorado that were previously drought-free have now moved into abnormally dry conditions.

drought-monitor.png
CBS

Looking ahead to November, the long-range forecast shows the entire state is expected to experience warmer and drier-than-average conditions. 

6-10-day-precip-outlook.png
CBS

Temperatures show a trend toward above-normal temperatures statewide, while precipitation is expected to remain below average. This combination will allow soils to continue drying out and keep vegetation under stress. 

