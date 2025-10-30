Colorado faces a warm and dry outlook in the drought forecast

Colorado's drought conditions remain mostly steady, with extreme and severe drought levels unchanged across the state.

However, portions of Costilla, Las Animas, and Huerfano counties in southern Colorado that were previously drought-free have now moved into abnormally dry conditions.

Looking ahead to November, the long-range forecast shows the entire state is expected to experience warmer and drier-than-average conditions.

Temperatures show a trend toward above-normal temperatures statewide, while precipitation is expected to remain below average. This combination will allow soils to continue drying out and keep vegetation under stress.