Colorado voters can choose from two Socialists on the ballot in some state House races

What did and didn't get done during this Colorado legislative session?

In addition to several hotly contested congressional races on Colorado's primary ballot, there are also several competitive state house races.

Five current democratic representatives are facing primary challenges, including two Socialists, who've made waves while in office.

CBS News Colorado

Rep. Elizabeth Epps is fighting off a challenge from attorney Sean Camacho in House District 6, which includes Capitol Hill, Congress Park and Lowry neighborhoods in Denver.

Epps was reprimanded this past session over an outburst from the house gallery, as a Jewish colleague was speaking on the floor.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tim Hernandez is up against Cecelia Espenoza in House District 4 in Northwest Denver.

CBS News Colorado



Hernandez came under fire for joining a pro-Palestinian rally the day after Hamas attacked Israel, and shortly after he was appointed to the seat by a party vacancy committee.

Hernandez and Epps didn't respond to a request for interviews, but CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd sat down with their challengers to talk about their priorities.

Camacho is an attorney and former intelligence officer in the Air Force.

Espenoza is the first Mexican American Appellate Immigration Judge and the first tenure-track Latina to teach law in Colorado at the University of Denver.