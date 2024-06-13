Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado voters can choose from two Socialists on the ballot in some state House races

By Shaun Boyd

/ CBS Colorado

What did and didn't get done during this Colorado legislative session?
What did and didn't get done during this Colorado legislative session? Watch Left, Right, Center 18:03

In addition to several hotly contested congressional races on Colorado's primary ballot, there are also several competitive state house races.

Five current democratic representatives are facing primary challenges, including two Socialists, who've made waves while in office.

epps-and-camacho.png
CBS News Colorado

Rep. Elizabeth Epps is fighting off a challenge from attorney Sean Camacho in House District 6, which includes Capitol Hill, Congress Park and Lowry neighborhoods in Denver.

Sean Camacho is running for House District 6 against Rep. Elizabeth Epps 06:12

Epps was reprimanded this past session over an outburst from the house gallery, as a Jewish colleague was speaking on the floor.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tim Hernandez is up against Cecelia Espenoza in House District 4 in Northwest Denver.

hernandez-and-espenoza.jpg
CBS News Colorado

 
Hernandez came under fire for joining a pro-Palestinian rally the day after Hamas attacked Israel, and shortly after he was appointed to the seat by a party vacancy committee.

Hernandez and Epps didn't respond to a request for interviews, but CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd sat down with their challengers to talk about their priorities.

Cecelia Espenoza is running for House District 4 in Northwest Denver 09:03

Camacho is an attorney and former intelligence officer in the Air Force.

Espenoza is the first Mexican American Appellate Immigration Judge and the first tenure-track Latina to teach law in Colorado at the University of Denver. 

Shaun Boyd
shaun-boyd.jpg

Shaun Boyd is the Political Specialist at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 10:03 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.