Former immigration judge challenges democratic socialist in Colorado primary

Ballots began arriving this week for Colorado's primary election.

In addition to several hotly contested congressional races, CBS News Colorado is also tracking some important state house races.

Four current democratic lawmakers are facing primary challenges, including two socialists, who've made waves while in office.

Rep. Elizabeth Epps is fighting off a challenge from attorney Sean Camacho in House District 6, which includes Capitol Hill, Congress Park, and Lowry.

Epps was reprimanded this past session over an outburst from the house gallery, as a Jewish colleague was speaking on the floor.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tim Hernandez is up against Cecelia Espenoza in House District 4 in northwest Denver.

Hernandez came under fire for joining a pro-Palestinian rally the day after Hamas attacked Israel, and shortly after he was appointed to the seat by a party vacancy committee.

"Democracy demands we test the veracity of that vacancy process by having a full and fair election," says Espenoza. "Democracy is one of the main reasons I'm running. But secondarily, I don't think that his ideological philosophy matches our constituents in House District 4. I've been working in that District as the Captain of the House District for many years, and I know my community. It's not socialist."

Espenoza has lived in the district more than 30 years.

An attorney, she was the first Mexican American Appellate Immigration Judge and helped establish a Childrens' Court for migrant kids.

She says affordable housing and transportation are her top priorities along with social justice issues, including reproductive rights, behavioral health care, climate change, and racial equity.

Hernandez didn't respond to our request for an interview.