Colorado ski areas offer chances to find love on the slopes this Valentine's Day

If you are looking for love in Colorado this Valentine's Day, look no further than the slopes of your favorite ski mountains, where plenty of Valentine's Day events are offering opportunities to spread the love like never before.

Skyler Kelsey and Lucinda Dilworth on Echo Mountain. CBS

Echo Mountain will host speed dating from 6-7 p.m., followed by cocktails in the lodge from 7-8 p.m., the first drink is free! Skiers and riders will be given a heart to wear on their goggles or helmets that signify if they're looking for a man or a woman and be matched by lift attendants accordingly.

Meanwhile, Loveland will be hosting its annual Mountaintop Matrimony Marry Me & Ski Free (which is sadly closed for registration at this point but is still welcome for guests to travel by to see the festivities!) Couples from all over travel to Forest Meadow, a beautiful clearing on the resort where a single master of ceremonies will conduct vow renewals for couples all at the same time. It's a sight to behold if you've never been.

Those couples usually have a strong tie to skiing, like Skyler Kelsey and Lucinda Dilworth, who married just last year, and both former ski racers who met at a camp.

"I was like, who is this random guy who is skiing who also plays a Greek traditional instrument?" Lucinda said, referencing her Greek heritage that drew her to Skyler's playing. "Oh, and I didn't know he's an incredible musician as well as a skier, so I was just instantly smitten."

Loveland Ski Area CBS

Skyler (Sky) felt the same about their meeting.

"I was like, 'I'm going to get her number and ask her out," he said with a laugh. "and, you know, a few years later, here we are."

The two celebrated their marriage on top of Eldora Mountain, the ceremony hosted by their friend and CU Buffs skiing coach. After exchanging vows, the two skied down a dual slalom course, in tandem, hitting the turns at the same time, and mirroring their commitment to each other no matter the twists and turns life throws at them. While it's not the only thing in their lives, skiing is a language they both understand.

"Skiing is a massive part of our lives, so it was kind of an obvious idea," Lucinda said. "What better place could we get married than like at the top of a mountain that we go to all the time, have lots of memories, and will continue to go to for like the rest of our lives?"

As for what's next for the happy couple?

"We will probably be looking to renew our vows maybe in Loveland at some point," Kelsey said. "Yeah, that sounds like a great option."