Colorado's Ultimate Frisbee team gives blessing to naming of Denver Summit FC women' soccer

Colorado's National Women's Soccer team announced it will go by the name Denver Summit FC, but it had to get the name cleared with another professional team in town first.

Enter the Colorado Summit -- the state's first professional Ultimate Frisbee Association team.

"We're just starting the playoffs right now, and we're going to play in the playoffs as the Colorado Summit," team co-owner Sal Pace told CBS Colorado.

Pace owns the team that's made the playoffs three out of the four seasons of its existence. For him, it's a family affair, even down to naming it.

"The Colorado Summit actually came as a suggestion, originally from one of my kids," Pace explained. "We were just driving around thinking of names that are related to mountains."

Pace believes the passing of the torch believes the rebrand comes with opportunities for his franchise.

"It was pitched to me as a partnership and an ability to grow sports together in Colorado," Pace said.

Although there was no monetary exchange, the newly named Denver Summit agreed to help the ultimate frisbee team in their search for a new name, as well as play some exhibition games during halftime throughout the season. This in exchange for the Summit name.

"I'm so excited about our team playing halftime," Pace said. "I think we're going to have an opportunity to ultimately be in front of more eyeballs than we ever have."

After the playoffs are over, the legacy of the Summit will climb from ultimate frisbee to women's soccer.

"I'm going to have a connection with a soccer team name forever too," Pace said proudly. "This is our first pro women's sports team in Colorado history. That is a really special thing to be a part of."