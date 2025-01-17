Colorado transportation officials warn about holiday weekend ski traffic with snow, heavy volume

Snow arrives in Denver for the evening commute ahead of a bitter cold weekend across Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend as a winter storm and Arctic front are expected to impact the I-70 Mountain Corridor and the foothills and plains. CBS News Colorado First Alert meteorologists said that a surge from the Polar Vortex will be pushing below-zero temperatures across the region with several bursts of snow beginning Friday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Friday night through Saturday evening for heavy areas of snow with the initial punch of Arctic cold. The Denver metro area could see 3 to 6 inches of snow with 4 to 10 inches in and near the foothills.

CDOT said that ski traffic along the I-70 Mountain Corridor is expected to face significant delays and hazardous driving conditions, including icy patches on roads.

Additional Information from CDOT:

Weather overview:

Friday: A cold front will move in Friday afternoon, with snow developing across the mountains and valleys north of I-70 and expanding southward by evening. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected overnight into early Saturday.

A cold front will move in Friday afternoon, with snow developing across the mountains and valleys north of I-70 and expanding southward by evening. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected overnight into early Saturday. Saturday: Light snow showers will continue, accompanied by extremely cold temperatures due to the Arctic front. Although snowfall will be less intense, road conditions will remain challenging.

Light snow showers will continue, accompanied by extremely cold temperatures due to the Arctic front. Although snowfall will be less intense, road conditions will remain challenging. Sunday into Monday: Another pulse of light snow is forecast Sunday night, adding to already accumulated snow and potentially impacting Monday morning traffic.

Pavement and travel conditions:

Friday evening: The arrival of the cold front in the late afternoon will coincide with the beginning of snowfall. Initially, residual heat on the pavement may allow for some melting, especially in lower elevations such as the foothills and plains. However, as temperatures plummet, any melted snow will quickly freeze, creating icy patches. Motorists should also be aware of the potential for patchy blowing snow across the plains in the evening, which could reduce visibility. Wind speeds are expected to decrease later in the evening.

The arrival of the cold front in the late afternoon will coincide with the beginning of snowfall. Initially, residual heat on the pavement may allow for some melting, especially in lower elevations such as the foothills and plains. However, as temperatures plummet, any melted snow will quickly freeze, creating icy patches. Motorists should also be aware of the potential for patchy blowing snow across the plains in the evening, which could reduce visibility. Wind speeds are expected to decrease later in the evening. Saturday and Sunday: Cold temperatures will limit the melting of snow, keeping roads slick throughout the weekend. In the mountain areas and along I-70, periodic flurries and light snow will continue intermittently and may continue to promote icy conditions. Pavement conditions will improve gradually as CDOT maintainers plow and treat the roads, but the extremely low temperatures will slow down the effectiveness of deicing products.

Traffic impacts:

Friday afternoon and evening: Heavy ski traffic is expected, especially in the evening, with significant impacts likely along I-70. A "double peak" traffic pattern is anticipated with a morning push to the west and increased congestion after work hours as people head to the mountains.

Heavy ski traffic is expected, especially in the evening, with significant impacts likely along I-70. A "double peak" traffic pattern is anticipated with a morning push to the west and increased congestion after work hours as people head to the mountains. Saturday morning and evening: Congestion will likely build early Saturday morning, with slowdowns expected at key points such as Floyd Hill and Georgetown. Evening traffic will also be affected by lingering snow showers.

Sunday and Monday: Sunday will see typical ski return traffic, with volumes peaking midday. Monday is expected to be busy, with late morning traffic exacerbated by continuing snow showers and cold temperatures.

CDOT recommendations:

Plan ahead: Allow extra travel time, especially during peak hours. Check weather forecasts and road conditions on COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app before heading out. Motorists are strongly discouraged from traveling overnight on Friday.

Allow extra travel time, especially during peak hours. Check weather forecasts and road conditions on COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app before heading out. Motorists are strongly discouraged from traveling overnight on Friday. Drive cautiously: Reduce speeds, increase following distances, and be prepared for sudden changes in road conditions. CDOT maintenance crews will be out in full force, but the Arctic temperatures will prove to be a challenge as the roads will experience continuous refreezing.

Reduce speeds, increase following distances, and be prepared for sudden changes in road conditions. CDOT maintenance crews will be out in full force, but the Arctic temperatures will prove to be a challenge as the roads will experience continuous refreezing. Consider alternatives: If possible, adjust travel plans to avoid peak traffic periods and consider delaying trips until conditions improve. Motorists can use GoI70.com to view the latest traffic forecasts. Snowstang is a transit alternative for those who would like to avoid driving over the holiday weekend. It provides express bus service Saturday, Sunday and Monday to Loveland Ski Area, A-Basin, Copper Mountain and Breckenridge. Roundtrip tickets are $25.00. Additional discounts are available for seniors (65+) and people with disabilities. Children 2 to 11 years old ride for $12.50 (with a paying adult). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ridebustang.com Snowstang tickets are 25% off for MLK Weekend. Please use code 3DAY25 at RideSnowstang.com.

To help improve traffic flow, CDOT is suspending construction and maintenance projects from noon Friday until Tuesday, January 21. The only exception is for emergency operations.

Last year's MLK weekend vehicle counts at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels were as follows:

Friday, Jan. 12, 12024: Westbound - 21,380; eastbound - 35,872; total - 57,252

Westbound - 21,380; eastbound - 35,872; total - 57,252 Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024: Westbound - 17,114; eastbound - 30,430; total - 47,544

Westbound - 17,114; eastbound - 30,430; total - 47,544 Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024: Westbound - 12,242; eastbound - 27,844; total - 40,086

Westbound - 12,242; eastbound - 27,844; total - 40,086 Monday, Jan. 15, 2024: Westbound - 7,146; eastbound - 12,791; total - 19,937

Westbound - 7,146; eastbound - 12,791; total - 19,937 Total: 164,819

Following the holiday, traffic numbers are expected to remain high through mid-April due to increased snow amounts and additional travel opportunities over the Presidents Day weekend and spring break.

