Denver bracing for dangerous cold wave with snow, winter weather advisory posted with the dangerous below-zero blast

Colorado is getting ready to drop into a dangerous multi-day deep freeze. A surge from the Polar Vortex will be pushing below zero temperatures across the region with several burst of snow beginning Friday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Friday night through Saturday evening for heavy areas of snow with the initial punch of Arctic cold.

The Denver metro area could see 3 to 6 inches of snow with 4 to 10 inches in and near the foothills.

Snow will extend into southern Colorado during the day Saturday.

Dangerously cold temperatures are still forecasted to give the area several days of sub-freezing temperature for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.

Arctic front arrives Friday afternoon, snow arrives by evening

There will be a nice start to the day Friday with highs reaching the 40s by the noon. An arctic front approaches in the afternoon and sweeps through the state from northwest to southeast. You'll feel it as the front passes as temperatures will plummet int he matter of an hour.

The snow that arrives with the afternoon system will have travel impacts for the Friday evening commute. Flash freeze potential will be high at the onset of snow across both I-25 and the mountains.

Snow lingers on-and-off on Saturday, things start getting cold

On-and-off snow will linger through Saturday evening. With 3 to 6 inches across the metro area and 4 to 10 inches in and near f the foothills and portions of I-70.

Snow will be dry and fluffy, this means it can accumulate quicker, and these types of systems tend to have a better chance of overperforming. Additionally, banding will be involved. This means a few bands of heavier snow only a few miles wide develop. Those under the heavier bands will pick up a lot of snow, while those outside the band get robbed of moisture and typically end up on the lower end.

Reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Sunday, more snow

Another arctic front will surge across Colorado on Sunday bringing downright bone chilling air. This is where things get interesting temperature-wise. As of now we are forecasting 15 degrees as the high in Denver, along with another shot of snow into Monday morning. With the final totals around 3 to 6 inches over 3 days in the Denver metro area.

Frigid Monday and Tuesday morning

Monday will continue to get colder. The combination of light snow and life-threatening wind chills will make it rough for the MLK Marade which starts at 10am on Monday downtown.

As of now, 11 degrees is the forecast high. Wind chills will be below 0 degrees all day, reaching a peak Monday night into Tuesday. Wind chills could plummet to minus 20 to 30 degrees.