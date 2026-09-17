Colorado transportation experts offer advice for best leaf peeping experience

With the leaves changing earlier than usual in Colorado this year due to drought conditions, traffic is expected to be backed up over the next several weeks in some of the most popular areas for leaf peeping, including I-70 and Highway 285.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says when you are leaf peeping, plan your trip during the week, instead of on weekends. The best recommended days are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, when traffic is expected to be at its lightest.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 24 : Fall colors seen at Guanella Pass in Georgetown, Colorado on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

According to the Colorado State Forest Service, the best place this week to see the leaves change is the Central Mountains and Aspen. It is recommended to see the leaves change in Southern Colorado and the San Juan Mountains in late September, and the Foothills and Front Range in late September to early October.

As you are out leaf peeping, you need to:

Keep Eyes on the Road: Avoid distracted driving. Passengers should take photos so drivers can focus on sudden stops in high-density viewing corridors.

Pull Over Safely: Never stop or park in travel lanes or narrow shoulders. Use designated turnouts, paved parking areas or scenic overlooks.

Watch for Pedestrians: Exercise extra caution near trailheads, pullouts and overlooks where pedestrians frequently exit vehicles to take photos.

Use Lower Gears Downhill: Downshift into lower gears when descending steep mountain passes to avoid overheating your vehicle's brakes.

Yield Uphill Right-of-Way: On narrow, single-lane mountain pass roads, the vehicle traveling uphill has the right-of-way. Downhill traffic must yield or pull over where safe.

Wildfire Prevention: Dry roadside grasses create extreme fire danger. Never park on dry vegetation, ensure trailer chains do not drag and dispose of smoking materials responsibly.

Prepare for Early Snow & Traction Laws: High-elevation passes can experience early autumn snowstorms. Ensure tires have at least 3/16-inch tread depth and keep winter emergency supplies in your vehicle.

Drivers also need to obey no parking signs or have their car towed. As you are leaf peeping, drivers need to keep their eyes on the road and not pull phones out to record.

"As a driver, make sure your eyes stay on the road," Maddie Garbalagtys, Spokesperson, CDOT. "Drivers need to focus on the road, be prepared to make certain stops, and leave the photos and video taking to the passengers in your vehicle."

Make sure before you leave, you conduct a vehicle prep checklist and safety guidelines with your car. The full list can be found online.