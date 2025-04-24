Colorado transportation officials focus on reducing deadly construction zone crashes

Transportation officials in Colorado are urging drivers to be careful around construction zones. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 31 people lost their lives in 23 crashes around work zones in the state last year. This week marks Work Zone Awareness Week to remember the fallen and prevent future tragedies.

CDOT says crashes around work zones are 100% preventable, so these deaths should not be happening. There is signage posted around every work zone, including detours, do not enter, work zone ahead and even speed limit signs.

Drivers are urged to slow down around construction zones, never drive distracted, and notice lane shifting and when a lane gets narrower. Experts say we are losing too many lives on Colorado roadways.

"There is no reason to have a death on our roadway," said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT. "It is always related to bad behaviors. Bad behavior is preventable. Every one of these deaths and injuries is 100% preventable."

Drivers who are caught speeding through a construction zone, ticket fees and points on your license will be doubled. It only takes 12 points to lose your license.