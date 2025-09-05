Colorado town investing in "beautifying" Mainstreet as population continues to grow

In the Colorado town of Parker, the population has increased by more than 10,000 in the last five years. As the community grows, a business improvement district (BID) is working to make downtown Parker a destination.

The district runs along Parker's Mainstreet east of Parker Road. Building owners in that district pay into the BID through their property taxes.

The district was created by a special election in 2023 and began operating in 2024. Nearly two years in, those running the district say they've made progress, but have more work ahead.

When you walk down Parker's Mainstreet, you'll notice new flower planters and banners. They're the result of the Downtown Parker Business Improvement District.

"A small business owner by themselves can't pull all this stuff off," said Omar Castillo, the business improvement district's vice chair.

After years of advocating for a business improvement district downtown, Omar Castillo and Tony Mango now run one.

"The business district is like a cherry on top of the sundae that, you know, the restaurants, the growth, the community, is all here. But the business district is that organization that does those little things that people don't notice," said Tony Mango, local business owner and chairman of the business improvement district.

Since its creation, the district has brought in about $120,000 a year. That money goes right back into Mainstreet in the form of refinished trash cans, power-washed sidewalks, banners, and flower beds.

"I think it beautifies it big time. I think it really pops out the buildings," Castillo said. "If you go to most downtowns, they have a banner program. Parker did not have one. And that's something that we're proud to say, that we brought to downtown Parker."

In June, the district hired a marketing professional to revamp the downtown Parker website and social media pages.

"Everybody was doing a little piece, but there was no centralized marketing for all these events," Mango said. "Parker, we're competing for some of the same consumers, whether it's Castle Rock or Southlands or Lone Tree or Littleton. So we have to keep this area nice."

The goal is to bring more people downtown, and so far, it's working.

"Tony and I spend some time down here, and we're always getting compliments, you know, on the flowers, on the banners. It's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff, but you know, when you do get that thank you from the average homeowner that lives in Parker, that pretty cool little kudos is really neat," Castillo said.

"This place is packed. Patios are full. Waits for tables. It's an exciting time for downtown Parker," Mango said.

As downtown Parker grows, new businesses will join the district. New apartments are set to bring nearly 1,000 new residential units to downtown in the coming years. Mango estimates there are 25 restaurants in the district now, but that 10 or 15 will be added soon.

"It's kind of a self-feeding organization. More people come, tax, sales tax increase, more development, property taxes increase. The budget of the district can increase. The district can do more on behalf of those businesses," Mango said.

Castillo says only commercial building owners pay into the district.

In the coming years, the district wants to add seasonal decorations, create a new small park, start a snow removal program, and advertise on TV.

"We're proud that we were able to get this passed and be able to get some exposure to our small downtown businesses," Castillo said.