Police bust Colorado tow truck driver for stealing, selling vehicles

A 33-year-old Aurora resident is accused of stealing 48 vehicles with his tow truck and hauling them to salvage yards to be sold for parts.

Brian Chacon was arrested Aug. 11 by the Denver Police Department on behalf of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Last December, a Douglas County investigator digging into a stolen vehicle case eventually uncovered Chacon's alleged activities.

A red car, presumably stolen, allegedly being hauled by an Eagle Wing Towing truck. This image was distributed by Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Chacon, working for Eagle Wing Towing based in Aurora, is believed to have taken vehicles "he had no legal right to impound or possess," as stated in a sheriff's office press release.

Chacon and Eagle Wing Towing sold 81 cars to U-Pull and Pay lots in Denver and Aurora and the Littleton U-Pull, according to the sheriff's office.

A tow truck allegedly owned by Eagle Wing Towing arrives at a salvage yard with a presumed stolen vehicle to be sold for parts. The image was distributed by Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Detectives determined 48 of those cars were stolen. Chacon faces 48 counts of auto theft.

An image distributed by Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows an allegedly stolen silver van being hauled by an Eagle Wing Towing truck (left). The van was later found parted out in a Denver metro area salvage yard. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Detectives were unable to determine ownership of 29 of the cars that Chacon and Eagle Wing towed.

Many of the thefts occurred outside of Douglas County, a DCSO spokesperson confirmed.

Brian Chacon Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Chacon was additionally charged with 37 counts of forgery and 37 more of chop shop activity, all felonies. He was also found to child pornography in his possession during the investigation, resulting in five more felonies.

Chacon is due in Arapahoe County court Sept. 6.