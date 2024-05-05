Colorado teen falls 30 feet into missile silo. Rescue efforts underway

Several Colorado teens have been rescued from an abandoned missile silo early Sunday morning but rescue efforts are still ongoing for one who remains inside.

That teen is seriously injured, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, and now responders from several agencies are at the silo near 82000 E. County Road 22. That silo is near the town of Deer Trail, about 50 miles east of Denver.

The sheriff's office says the teens fell into that silo around 3:30 a.m. and all but one of them were pulled out by around 7:30 a.m. Rescue teams were able to get into that silo but the teen had not yet been extracted.

Rescue teams from several agencies responded to reports of a group of teens who fell approximately 30 feet into a missile silo near the town of Deer Trail, Colorado on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Courtesy / Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Social media posts going back about 10 years show discussions about people venturing into the silo or trying unsuccessfully, describing different locations and sometimes posting photos from what appears to be the inside of that silo. A photo posted by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office shows what appears to be graffiti on the silo entrance.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the silo was one of six silos in eastern Colorado that housed the Titan I intercontinental ballistic missiles. The 98-foot-long missile was fueled by kerosene and liquid oxygen and was designed to carry nuclear warheads.

CDPHE says some of the other silos contain a number of public health hazards such as petroleum, radiation, paint and several other chemicals, but a 2009 site inspection of the silo near Deer Trail showed that only polychlorinated biphenols in the lagoon wastes were still an issue at the time.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers removed the impacted soil in 2013 and no further action was needed, according to a 2013 report, CDPHE said.