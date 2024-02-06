Colorado teen sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting, killing another teen

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the deadly shooting of another teen in Adams County. Cristian Guzman-Agramon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 26.

According to prosecutors, a group of young people had gathered at Skyview Park near West 80th Avenue and Elmwood Avenue in Adams County on Aug. 21, 2022 for an impromptu party. At some point, Guzman-Agramon, who was 17 at the time, jumped in front of the passenger window of the vehicle that Israel Montes Madera was sitting in.

Guzman-Agramon tried to steal a Louis Vuitton fanny pack that contained cash from Madera, 19, but the victim refused to turn it over and Guzman-Agramon started shooting at him.

Additional shots were fired amongst the group following the initial shots fired by Guzman-Agramon. Madera died at the hospital. Guzman-Agramon was injured along with another bystander during the exchange of additional gunfire.

"This was a senseless act of brutal violence and one young life was ended forever," said District Attorney Brian Mason in a statement. "I ask my community to wrestle with this incomprehensible fact: Kids are shooting kids. And this case was a prime example. A 17-year-old shot and killed a 19-year-old. One is now gone, and the other is heading to prison. Teenagers both. Fighting over a fanny pack. We cannot become normalized to this violence amongst our children. My office will vigorously prosecute these brutal cases, but this is not enough. We, as a community, must come together to prevent these crimes and stop this violence from occurring in the first place."

