Colorado man charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed teen during street race

A Colorado man has been arrested and charged with killing an 18-year-old during a street race and fleeing the scene, according to Commerce City police.

Erik Hernandez-Escobar, 20, was charged last week in connection with the Oct. 6 crash that killed 18-year-old Emiliano Malpica-Medina and injured several of the 18-year-old's family members.

Emiliano Malpica-Medina CBS

"After an incredible amount of work by the CCPD Traffic Team and Investigations Unit, the man who was driving the vehicle that struck a family of four at Holly and 58th Sunday night has been arrested," Commerce City police spokeswoman Joanna Small said in a statement.

Hernandez-Escobar and several others who were in the car with him "jumped into another nearby vehicle and fled the scene," Small said. "Today we are proud that the individual responsible for severely injuring everyone in the victim vehicle and killing a young man who was beloved by the community has been apprehended."

Erik Hernandez-Escobar is arrested and charged in connection with a deady hit-and-run crash. Commerce City Police Department

Hernandez-Escobar is charged with one count of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, one county of false reporting, one count of speed exhibition, not having insurance and failure to stop.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Monday afternoon.

"It amazes me how much people loved my brother," Malpica-Medina's older sister Karen said at a packed vigil for her brother last week.