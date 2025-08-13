Thousands of Colorado teachers begin careers without debt thanks to education grant

Thousands of educators in Colorado are starting their careers as teachers thanks to a relatively new grant. The Education Retention and Recruitment Grant, created more than two years ago, helps Colorado create an expedited path to a career in teaching through grants to cover the costs of schooling.

Rosemary Borger is one of the many who have benefited from the grant. She was working in another career field when she realized her appreciation for great teachers. Borger said she was inspired by teachers who helped her son navigate his own unique needs.

Rosemary Borger CBS

"I felt like I could make a positive impact. I knew there was a drop in teachers, so I felt like it was a good time to get into the profession. Because I knew I could help kids," Borger said. "I realized I wanted to be part of a group like that; they were very supportive of my son's education."

When Borger learned of the ERRG, she decided to apply and was given a grant.

"It supports those folks that have that interest in educating but may lack the resources to pay for their education," said Margarita Tovar, Chief Talent Officer for the Colorado Department of Education. "We believe retention starts at the door. This program helps open access to anyone who has that passion and purpose to support our students."

Bamford Elementary School CBS

For people like Borger, the grant allowed them to pursue their dreams of becoming a teacher without having to quit their previous full-time jobs or go into significant debt.

"It lowers the access barriers and it increases retention for educators," Tovar said.

Tovar said the grant program has already helped more than 2,000 new teachers enter the workforce.

Class at Bamford Elementary School CBS

"Without the grant, I don't think I would have become a teacher because my family didn't have the funds for me to go back to school and stop working. So, the grant made it possible," Borger said. "I was able to work full-time with a young child and get the license all at the same time. So, if parents are considering becoming teachers, this is a good way to get into the classroom."

Something Borger happily said she's living proof of.

The education department is currently fielding applications for its third year of grants. Applications for 2025 close on September 30.