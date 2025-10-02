Watch CBS News
Local News

Educator at Greeley Central High School named Colorado Teacher of the Year: "I love being here"

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Teacher of the Year award works at a high school in Greeley
Colorado Teacher of the Year award works at a high school in Greeley 00:39

Greeley Central High School held a special celebration for one of their teachers on Thursday. Stephen Paulson was named Colorado Teacher of the Year.

teacher.jpg
Stephen Paulson   CBS

Paulson was surprised with the news during a ceremony in the school gymnasium in Greeley, and the student body cheered loudly for him.

He teaches social studies and also an accelerated learning program called Advancement Via Individual Determination.

Organizers from the Colorado Department of Education say the award celebrates educators in the state who devote themselves to helping students learn and thrive. In Paulson's AP Human Geography class, many of the students are multilingual and first-generation, and the CDE says his students "dive into lessons that center their own stories, like writing college-level essays on their families' migration histories."

"That's why I love being here; the community is incredible," Paulson said. "The kids have a lot of challenges they face, but when they know someone wants to support them and have their back, they are the most loving and giving kids you'll ever work with."

Paulson has been teaching for 15 years.

The award comes with a $5,000 gift from the Boettcher Foundation, plus funding from the state's education department for $5,000 to support "Teacher of the Year events and activities through the 2026 calendar year."

Greeley Central High School is in Greeley-Evans School District 6.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue