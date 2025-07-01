Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado teacher charged with sexual assault on a child in connection with alleged 2016 incident

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado teacher who worked at a public charter school turned herself in to police this week over a sexual assault against a student that allegedly happened in 2016, police said on Tuesday.

Michelle McMillan, 44, was a teacher at Landmark Academy at the time, when Commerce City police say she sexually assaulted a sixth grader. One of the student's parents reported the alleged assault to police in December 2024.

Commerce City and Brighton police investigators launched an "exhaustive" joint investigation and issued a warrant for McMillan's arrest last week.

She's been charged with sexual assault of a child under 15 by a person in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony. She was released on a $25,000 bond, court records show. She's due in court on Wednesday.

Court records did not show an attorney for McMillan a phone number for her wasn't available through public records.

No other details in the case were immediately available.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.