TAX2GO program aims to make tax services more accessible to Coloradans

The Colorado Department of Revenue is working to help rural Coloradans access taxpayer services with the launch of the TAX2GO program.

On Thursday the department announced the launch of the project, which will provide tax services at select DMV2GO events across the state.

"Working together is the key to success in Colorado, and I am excited to see new innovative services that are decreasing the burden for many taxpayers across Colorado. By meeting Coloradans where they are at, TAX2GO and DMV2GO are streamlining government processes and creating a more efficient way to provide government services at a convenient existing location for many rural Coloradans," said Governor Jared Polis.

The program offers the same services as traditional taxpayer service centers including:

Applying for a new sales tax or wage withholding license

Help with Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate applications

Information on tax credits, including the Family Affordability Tax Credit, the Colorado Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Income-Qualified Senior Housing Income Tax Credit

Tracking refunds

Balance inquiries

TAX2GO uses the same technology and encrypted network used by DMV2GO. Gov. Polis said this would allow the new program to serve Coloradans using the existing equipment at no new cost. He hopes the program will better serve Coloradans living in rural areas, in long-term care facilities, and experiencing homelessness.

"We are always looking for better ways to serve Taxpayers," Taxation Division Senior Director Brendon Reese said. "Thanks to our DMV colleagues sharing their equipment and service infrastructure, we are able to help Coloradans who can't visit a Taxpayer Service Center while incurring no new costs to launch this program. This is a win for Taxpayers, Colorado, and State government."

TAX2GO will accept appointments and walk-in customers. Services can be paid using debit and credit cards and cryptocurrency (through PayPal.) Cash and checks are not accepted.

Events are currently scheduled for the following stops this year:

Date Time Location Address Jan. 6 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Huerfano County Human Services 122 W 6th St., Walsenburg Jan. 17 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. West Custer County Library District 209 Main St., Westcliffe Jan. 24 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Cripple Creek Library 410 N B St., Cripple Creek Jan. 28 1 - 3 p.m. Woodland Park Senior Center 321 Pine St., Woodland Park Feb. 3 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Huerfano County Human Services 122 W 6th St., Walsenburg Feb. 13 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Fountain Senior Center 5745 Southmoor Drive, Fountain Feb. 21 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. West Custer County Library District 209 Main St., Westcliffe Feb. 25 1 - 3 p.m. Woodland Park Senior Center 321 Pine St, Woodland Park March 3 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Huerfano County Human Services 122 W 6th St., Walsenburg March 10 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Greenhorn Valley Library 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City March 20 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Woodland Park Library 218 E Midland Ave., Woodland Park March 24 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Loaves and Fishes 241 Justice Center Road, Cañon City

More information on the program is available at Tax.Colorado.gov/TAX2GO.