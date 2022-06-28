Colorado Symphony: Independence Eve performance is essential

The Civic Center Conservancy has teamed up with the Colorado Symphony to bring Independence Eve back to the park. Christopher Dragon is the resident conductor of the symphony.

(credit: CBS)

He led the last performance in 2019 and said he is excited to be back at the park.

"For us, there's something really special about performing outdoors, especially when it's to celebrate Independence Eve with our Denver community," Dragon said. "The whole reason that we make music is to share it with our audiences."

Dragon said the pandemic was tough for the musicians, especially when they couldn't perform for audiences.

(credit: CBS)

"I think the pandemic was a really difficult time for everybody so the fact that we can now come out and celebrate safely is something I think we all need."

The symphony's Artistic Director Anthony Pierce agrees.

"This is a big deal for the community. This is the largest, free concert annually in the state of Colorado. We're just thrilled to be back commemorating this beautiful country where we live. We live in such a beautiful place."

Pierce also said the pandemic was tough but he was proud of how versatile the symphony has been and how it has kept the players safe. Our bread and butter is really performing live so that's why we're excited to be back and to be back in Civic Center Park. It's such a beautiful place in our city, right there with City and County Building as the backdrop."

(credit: CBS)

Dragon is promising an exciting evening of Americana music along with some film favorites from John Williams. There's even a special guest, Colorado's own Sierra Boggess. She originated the role of "Ariel" in Disney's Broadway production of "The Little Mermaid" and re-invented the role of "Christine" in "Phantom of the Opera.

"She's an incredible performer and is one I think our audience will not miss out on," Dragon said.