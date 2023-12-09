Colorado Symphony creating holiday traditions

The Colorado Symphony is getting into the spirit of the season with a whole line up of amazing holiday concerts. The season kicks off with A Colorado Christmas.

"It's a big tradition. It's something that started back in 1985. That's when all three institutions came together, the Colorado Symphony, The Colorado Symphony Chorus, and the Colorado's Children's Chorale, got together to put on one giant concert that appeals to all ages," said Devin DeSantis, emcee, vocalist, and co-director of A Colorado Christmas.

The family-friendly concert includes traditional Christmas carols, songs that everyone loves and can sing along to. Santa and Mrs. Claus may make an appearance, if they can fit it in their busy schedule. This year, A Colorado Christmas will be celebrating three anniversaries: the 40th anniversary of the Colorado Symphony Chorus, the 50th anniversary of the Colorado Children's Chorale, and the 100th anniversary of the Colorado Symphony. In honor of the anniversaries, they've created a new piece, called Christmas on Tip of the World.

Colorado Symphony

From there the line up takes off with a wide variety of concerts from different musical genres there is likely something for everyone.

December 12 – Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour

December 15 – Holiday Brass

December 15 & 17 – Handel's Messiah with the Colorado Symphony Chorus

December 19 – Elvis Christmas Spectacular

December 21 – John Denver Holiday Celebration with the Colorado Symphony

December 22 & 23 – Elf in Concert

"I really go into a season whenever we program it just thinking about how we can create traditions for people. You know people want to have reasons to come out and enjoy each other's company," said Izabel Zambrzycki, Artistic General Manager for the Colorado Symphony.

The line up continues all the way to New Year's Eve when the Colorado Symphony will perform A Night in Vienna.

