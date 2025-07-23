Colorado responded to four subpoenas by Department of Homeland Security

Colorado subpoenaed 9 times by US Dept. of Homeland Security

Colorado subpoenaed 9 times by US Dept. of Homeland Security

Colorado has been subpoenaed nine times by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security this year. The state provided information to DHS for four of those subpoenas - all related to criminal investigations or enforcement, according to Gov. Jared Polis' office.

In one of those four instances, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment erroneously provided information.

State law restricts local law enforcement cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"We are implementing procedures to ensure that erroneous sharing does not happen in the future, including elevating any potential responses to DHS subpoenas to the Governor's Office for review and approval," the Governor's Office said in a statement.



Polis said reducing crime is a top priority of his -- and in releasing the subpoenas, his office is urging the federal government to be more transparent about immigration activities in Colorado.

