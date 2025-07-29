Watch CBS News
Local News

High humidity fuels storms across Colorado, flash flooding possible

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler days, afternoon storms & hazy skies: your Colorado outlook
Cooler days, afternoon storms & hazy skies: your Colorado outlook 04:02

Colorado feels more like Florida today, at least when it comes to the mugginess. 

As of this writing, Denver is reporting a dewpoint of 63 degrees. For context, that's unusually high. Denver's semi-arid climate typically keeps midsummer dewpoints in the upper 40s to low 50s. 

Enough of that ramble, this extra "juice" in the atmosphere is helping fuel storm development. Storms will stay scattered Tuesday evening, but the combination of weak upper-level flow and elevated instability will support slow-moving storms capable of dropping 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time. 

excessive-rainfall-forecast.png
CBS

That brings a chance for localized flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas. 

One or two stronger storms may also produce hail and gusty winds. The hail threat will be brief; hail is most likely early in a storm's life cycle before transitioning to a damaging wind threat as storms roll east of I-25 and onto the plains.

spc-day-1.png
CBS

 Another round of heavy rain is expected on Wednesday. 

Joe Ruch

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue