There's a little bit of everything with this weekend's storm in Colorado. Heavy mountain snow, season!

If you're heading home for the holidays, Saturday is the day I'm most concerned about.

Mountain snow and travel concerns

Winter storm warnings are in place across parts of northwestern Colorado, including Rabbit Ears Pass, where 8 to 15 inches of snow is expected. Winter weather advisories extend farther south along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor for 4-11".

Snow ramps up Friday night, with the heaviest snow falling Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

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My biggest concern with this storm is the visibility. We're going to combine heavy snowfall rates with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph at times.

I'm also watching the potential for snow squalls. These are essentially quick bursts of heavy, wind-driven snow that can take you from relatively good driving conditions to near-zero visibility in minutes.

Strong winds across eastern Colorado

A strong cold front drops across eastern Colorado Saturday, bringing the potential for wind gusts up to 60 mph across southeastern Colorado. A high wind watch is in place from Colorado Springs and Pueblo east to the Kansas state line.

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Given how dry we've been, there's plenty of dust for those winds to pick up. Limited visibility and strong crosswinds will be my main concerns across the southeastern plains.

Will Denver finally see snow?

Saturday's high temperature is a bit deceiving. We'll likely reach our high during the morning hours before temperatures tumble into the 30s behind the cold front.

The quicker that cold front moves through, the better our chances of having cold air in place while we still have moisture to work with.

I'm not expecting much in the way of accumulation across the Denver metro area. A dusting to a few tenths of an inch is possible, with slightly higher totals favored south of Denver.

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But remember, all we need is a tenth of an inch at Denver International Airport to officially end our wait for snow. If that happens Saturday, it will be our third-latest first measurable snowfall on record.

If you have some flexibility with your holiday travel plans, Sunday is looking much better.