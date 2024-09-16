Colorado State University's largest construction project in years focuses on the Clark Building

Colorado State University has begun a $137 million project to renovate and replace two-thirds of its most utilized educational space.

"Clark," named after Andrew G. Clark, is made up of three wings. Built in the 1960s, the "A-wing" and "C-wing" have been connected by the "B-wing" bridge of offices for decades. Aside from minor updates, the facilities have largely remained the same since initial construction. But, that's now changing for two-thirds of the facility.

Clark A will undergo a major renovation after the demolition and replacement of Clark B is completed. Clark C will remain as-is, at least for now.

"People think Clark is really old and decrepit," said Greg Luft, journalism professor and graduate of CSU. "That's kind of iconic to this university."

Luft is one of the few who find charm and peace with the aging facilities, though he admits it may be due to his long connection with the building.

"I was a student here in Clark in the 1970s, and I've been back teaching at CSU since 1988. So, I've spent more time in the Clark C wing than any other place that I have spent on the face of the earth in my life."

The Clark buildings have slowly been falling apart. The C wing has clear evidence of parts of the staircases and facade literally falling apart.

"It doesn't bother me at all," Luft said. "It is still a great place to go and do your job."

The overall aging of the trio of buildings has been evident for well over two decades. The university left them largely untouched, renovation-wise, as other surrounding facilities received complete renovations.

That caused many students and staff to raise questions as to why CSU wasn't addressing the downfall of Clark's facilities, given a startling majority of students have classes in that building, while other buildings that serve fewer students received facelifts years ago.

"The Clark building hosts more students than any other building on campus," Luft said.

Luft is right. According to staff at CSU, an estimated 97% of students who get their undergraduate degree at the Fort Collins main campus will have at least one class in the building. Most have several during their four-year degree.

"It feels like it has been a workhorse for a long time, and you see the wear and tear of those many years," said Ryan Claycomb, associate dean of the university's College of Liberal Arts.

Though Claycomb has only worked at the school for five years, he says that's been enough to realize the need for change to Clark.

"I've spent just enough time inside to know just how it feels," Claycomb said.

The university recently secured state funding for the project and has already nearly completed the demolition of the B wing. Construction on a brand-new Clark B is expected to begin in November of 2024, and when completed will add 90,000 square feet of classroom, office and resource space. The exterior of Clark A will also be reshaped to match the B wing, and some interior renovations will be completed as well.

Construction on the new facilities is expected to take several semesters to complete.

"(Clark) was built in the 1960s, but it is time for an upgrade," Claycomb said.