Colorado state trooper who was helping motorist extricated from cruiser after crash near Boulder

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado state trooper who was helping a motorist was sitting in his patrol car when it was struck by another car Wednesday morning.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesman says the trooper, who was not immediately identified, was uninjured, but trapped in his cruiser and needed extricating.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 36 at Foothills Parkway. Eastbound lanes are closed at Table Mesa and detours are in place.

It wasn't immediately clear if snow was a factor in the initial call or the crash, but Boulder was forecast to get around 4 inches of snow on Wednesday.

