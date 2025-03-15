Colorado State Rams defeat Boise State, win Mountain West Conference title

The Colorado State Rams men's basketball team defeated Boise State in the final of the Mountain West Conference Tournament final on Saturday.

Nique Clifford #10 of the Colorado State Rams shoots against the Boise State Broncos during the first half of the championship game of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker / Getty Images

They defeated the Broncos by a score of 69 to 56 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

With the win -- CSU's first MWC conference title in over 20 years -- the Rams gained an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.The Rams and head coach Niko Medved will head into the tournament with an impressive 25-9 record and will find out their first round opponent on Selection Sunday in less than 24 hours.

CSU entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and made it to the final after wins over Nevada and Utah State. This will be the third time in four years the Rams will play in the NCAA Tournament.